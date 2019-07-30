Starting At ₹599: Beautiful Black Bags On Our Radar

Sometimes you just need to hang your bag by your side and not have to think about it, right? And then other times you constantly run your hand across the sling strap just for some random support. We've all done it, don't look away, we see you. This bag gives you enough space for you to carry your essentials and not be overbearing when you're out and REALLY just don't want to lug around a ginormous bag that's all up in your space. Go on, get yours!