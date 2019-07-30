The quintessential black bag. I've spent hours scouring shelves until I found The Perfect One. To make your life easier, I've curated a perfect little list of trusty black bags you won't find anywhere else. You can thank me later...
Starting At ₹599: Beautiful Black Bags On Our Radar
Vegan Leather Black Tassel Drawstring Bag
Starting with a ba(n)g, aren't we? Complete with gorgeous black tassels, this vegan bucket-style bag is the epitome of functionality with its single pocket, making it easy to access things on the go. (Sometimes you just don't have time to unzip 7 million zippers! We feel you, fam.)
Chevron Textured Black Tassel Belt Bag
Belt bags are ALL the rage right now and don't we know it! This chevron textured belt bag does everything in its power to make fanny packs look super cool and really just succeeds, tbh. We almost forgot it was a fanny pack for a second, didn't you? Wait, it gets better. The waist belt is adjustable and it can also double as a cute little sling bag if you attach its metal chain! Talk about versatility, oof.
Vegan Leather Solid Black Tote
Okay let's face it, we've all owned one of these before and lost it to some very tragic endings. How about the time all the gross plastic stuff just started shedding off your bag and you literally couldn't save the bag if you wanted to? Happens to the best of us.
What's great about this bag is that its made of vegan leather and will be your buddy for as long as you'd like, offering you space and style, always.
Black Drawstring Bucket Bag
This bag just screams functionality and convenience. You can carry this backpack and literally stop worrying about your straps sliding off your shoulder as they would otherwise. A bright pink lining on the inside is always a sight for sore eyes and the drawstring keeps things intact so your bag is secure, while you secure the bag.
Onyx Black Textured Cross-Body
Sometimes you just need to hang your bag by your side and not have to think about it, right? And then other times you constantly run your hand across the sling strap just for some random support. We've all done it, don't look away, we see you. This bag gives you enough space for you to carry your essentials and not be overbearing when you're out and REALLY just don't want to lug around a ginormous bag that's all up in your space. Go on, get yours!
Black Tote with Aztec Detail Cross-Body
No one ever got over Aztec prints, and why should you? This gorgeous black bag comes with an embroidered strap as well as an Aztec pouch inside so you can decide what you feel like that day and change up your bag to suit your needs. Wear it up? Sling it to the side? Pouch? No pouch? You decide and it delivers.
