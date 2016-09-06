Black Steel is industrial chic on a whole new level. We’re talking vintage charm for the floor, the walls and the ceiling to make every home and work space go back in time and yet be uber futuristic.
Black Steel Be Stealin’ The Show With Its Chic Furniture & Decor
The Trendsetter
It was founded by Prateek Singh, a Delhi-based design professional with a vision to make industrial décor mainstream and relatively affordable. So the next time you see that cuboid, black powder coated holder encased over an Edison bulb, stop the drool and shop at Black Steel.
With a team of artisans and craftsmen, Prateek has been creating designs with reclaimed wood and metal, adding a level of finesse that is reminiscent of European design sensibilities and we love it.
What’s In Store?
Start with candle holders—the ones at Black Steel don’t just sit on a table or mantle, they have designs for the wall too, very Game of Thrones {now to find black candles!}. A subtle game of black and brass extends to lamps as well, from ceiling to desk to floor and table. We especially loved the multi-design table lamps with sprockets and pressure gauges, in case the iron pipes weren’t cool enough.
There’s furniture as well! The industrial drum stool is too cool, ideal for a bar, which come in a set of four. Choose from black and brown and then hop on over to the furniture tab and indulge.
There is a vintage French desk on wheels that could double as a bar and a reclaimed wood Farthing table we’ve head over heels in love with, if that doesn’t have you intrigued, we raise you a trunk on wheels that’s simply adorbs.
