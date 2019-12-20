Treat Yourself With Authentic South Indian Dishes At Carnatic Cafe

GK 2 market is pure love with memories to be adored and experiences being cherished, wandering here has always been a pleasure. On one such hot afternoon, while battling with the scorching heat of Delhi, suddenly I started to crave for some South Indian food. To my surprise, my eyes fell upon this beautiful café, presenting a cool and soothing scene to my eyes, hiding behind luscious green plants. I instantly read the name "Carnatic Café" with "Today’s special" menu board displayed at the entrance. Without second thoughts, I rushed into this place, since the whole situation was so much inviting. The name hints of fusion, but Carnatic Cafe is an authentic South Indian eating joint, serving delicacies with original south Indian spices, that will leave you asking for more. The staff is courteous and would happily help you decide what to order. Great cultural and traditional values of South India have been maintained by this place by its simplicity and richness in food and flavours. We fell in love with the unique chutney of crushed Groundnuts and Bayadgi chilli, grown only in Karnataka, smeared on top of Manina Magga dosa which melts perfectly in your mouth and the fluffy Malleshwaram Cross Dosa with the right amount of crisp. We also tried Paddu which were quite flavoursome served with tri-color chutneys making them look even more appetizing. For diet-conscious people like me, Ragi dosa is the best choice and completing your meal with the aromatic Filter coffee is a must. The icing on the cake is the homemade ice-creams served here. I tried Tender coconut and Jamun and loved the creamy texture, apt flavor and right amount of sweetness in them