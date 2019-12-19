This Designer Store In Chhatarpur Has The Comfiest Clothes For Summer

Bloni Atelier is a contemporary fashion clothing store for men and women that is situated in Dhan Mill Compound, Chattarpur. Known for its unconventional approach towards design and its elements, Bloni’s garments are hand-crafted using age-old techniques and with the help of his designs, designer Akshat Bansal wishes that his clients are able to express and evolve themselves in a better way.

What might catch your eye with Bloni's garments is the eccentric play on colours that the brand has undertaken. You’ll see a lot of blacks and whites (you might across some pieces in metallic red too) and that is certainly, what we loved most about the brand.

Apart from the colours, we also like how the silhouettes are not restricted and give a super comfy vibe. There is no clash of prints, and elements of nature and architecture can be very well seen on each of the pieces. You will mostly find pieces crafted in cotton-silk, linen, organza and silk-satin.

As for the prices, their sari sets start at INR 28K, men's kurta pyjama sets start at INR 24K, and men's shirts and pants start at INR 9,000.