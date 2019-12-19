Bloomrooms: Budget Stay Woos with Its Cheery Whites and Yellows

Following the concept designed in London, the affordable boutique hotel chain Bloomrooms was first started in Delhi in 2013. Described as a “practical approach to luxury”, the art-deco hotel is perfect for business travellers on a tight budget, backpackers or, just about anyone who’d like a cosy hotel room at a reasonable rate.

Think pared down but fashionably designed rooms that offer the best of what you’d require for the stay of a day or two. While the cheery white and yellow decor is enough to brighten you up, wait till you hear what else they have to offer.