Budget-friendly and minimalistic design, without cutting down on the comfort offered – that’s what you can look forward to when you book yourself a room at Bloomrooms.
Bloomrooms: Budget Stay Woos with Its Cheery Whites and Yellows
- Room Rent: ₹ 2500
- Nearest Metro Station: NEW DELHI
Checking in
Following the concept designed in London, the affordable boutique hotel chain Bloomrooms was first started in Delhi in 2013. Described as a “practical approach to luxury”, the art-deco hotel is perfect for business travellers on a tight budget, backpackers or, just about anyone who’d like a cosy hotel room at a reasonable rate.
Think pared down but fashionably designed rooms that offer the best of what you’d require for the stay of a day or two. While the cheery white and yellow decor is enough to brighten you up, wait till you hear what else they have to offer.
Minimalistic Pleasure
Choose from compact, standard or value rooms, as per your requirement. Apart from free Wi-Fi, bottled water, tea bags and free local calls, their rooms are ergonomically designed and well-equipped. Whether it’s the cloud bed, the simple work-desk or the Grohe rain showers, you are promised an enjoyable stay.
What’s more, they even offer to return your money if you don’t “sleep tight and start fresh”. While meals are not included in the package, they do have a multi-cuisine restaurant in-house for guests {Amici at Link Road and Re Cafe at ND Railway Station}.
Want More?
You can book a number of rooms, nights and request a late check-out in advance. They also have a city shuttle service that will drop you to the nearest tourist locations, if you so wish. Promising to pick you up and drop you to the railway station or airport at reasonable prices, we see no reason to get on the Bloomrooms bandwagon right away.
So, next time you’re on the look out for a classy yet budget option to check into, you know where to head to.
