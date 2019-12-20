I have been visiting this place for more than three years now and i must say they are the true customisers. For my every home decor need, they have a design suiting my budget. It's a heaven-like place for wood lovers and also supports make in India.
Bluehut Furnishers Is A Hidden Gem In The Furniture Market Of Delhi's Jail Road
Home Décor Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: TILAK NAGAR
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The Item delivery was at additional cost which can be compensated.
What's My Pro Tip?
You will get what you want! Trust them.
Anything Else?
Its located at west Delhi's busy street of Jail Road . Difficult to find, but truly amazing made-to-order furniture is available.
