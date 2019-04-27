Boa Village: Love For Japanese Food

Casual Dining

Boa Village

Civil Lines, New Delhi
13, Alipur Road, Civil Lines, New Delhi

BOA VILLAGE is one best multi-cuisine fine dining restaurant. I went to this place and found their ambience very attractive. They have positive vibes and pleasant decors. Anyhow, their big menu provides a wide variety of choices and even the bar menu pretty vast. The food was perfectly flavoured and delicious with courteous and fast service. They also have a terrace seating arrangement which is amazing and provides you with a beautiful background for perfect Instagram pictures. It's a perfect place for date or day out with family or friends. Check this is place out ASAP.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

