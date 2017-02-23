The Body Shop Just Launched The Yummiest Vegan Face Masks

Shortcut

The Body Shop never disappoints us and their new line of vegetarian {of which some are vegan} face masks sound particularly yummy.

{Super}food For Your Face

What’s your skin type? Oily, dull, dry as a bone? There’s a mask for every problem. Five, to be precise. And each jar is packed, crushed, and drizzled with superfoods such as Chinese ginseng, Himalayan charcoal, and Amazonian acai berry.

And for those who love scouring ingredient lists behind bottles, you’ll love that the formulas are completely devoid of parabens, silicones, paraffins, and mineral oils.

Berries & Roses

So which should you pick? If you’ve got oily skin, try the Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask. Dull and tired skin? You can choose between Chinese Ginseng & Rice Clarifying Polishing Mask and the Amazonian Azai Energy Radiance Mask.

And if dry skin’s got you down, pick either the British Rose Fresh Plumping Mask or the Ethiopian Honey Deep Nourishing Mask.

Shop the range online here.

Price: INR 2,495

