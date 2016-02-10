Bon Appetit: All Things French in Delhi

All these French eateries have us going ooh la la! Check out our big list of where to score the best French food in Delhi.

RESTAURANTS

Eau de Monsoon

Must eat

Mille Feuillé of Crab, Chargrilled Prawn, Orange and Ginger Chutney, Creme Brûlée Ice-cream

Must drink

Pan Shots

What we loved

They do a mix of Afghani and European cuisine, and their French dishes are great. We also loved the excellent selection of beverages. The Amouse Bouche will change your concept of the good old cappuccino {since it’s made of broccoli}.

Fine Dining

Eau De Monsoon - Le Meridien

Le Meridien, Windsor Place, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Bonne Bouche

Must eat

Mezze platter, Figs, Walnut and Ricotta stuffed Tortellini, Sole Fish in Armorricaine sauce

Must drink

Bellini {The Sula base is gorgeous}. Their tea list is also quite extensive.

What we loved

A pretty fancy rooftop and terrace with an on-point wine menu. The Mediterranean influences keep us coming back for more.

Casual Dining

Bonne Bouche

4.1

Shop 16, 1st Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Q Bistro

Must eat

Turkey Mutton Roll, Assorted Garlic Bread and Tiramisu

Must drink

Hot Chocolate {in dark and white}

What we loved

A hidden gem in the lanes of Janakpuri, this joint has a quaint blue door and a handwritten menu on a blackboard. The colourful ambience is just the starter to the excellent food.

Cafes

Q Bistro

4.2

C4-D/56-A, Janakpuri, New Delhi

Le Cirque

Must eat

Truffle-dusted fries, Beef Cheek Ravioli, Dark Chocolate Fondant, Deconstructed Tiramisu

Must drink

Your wines will be paired with the respective courses, but do try the Kir Royale and Sgroppino

What we loved

The candlelit ambience, three private rooms, a Chef’s Table, a show kitchen, al fresco seating and a separate bar area have all won us over.

Fine Dining

Le Cirque - The Leela Palace

4.5

The Leela Palace, 10th Floor, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

CAFES

L’Opera

Must eat

Freshly baked bread, Coffee Eclair, Lemon Tart, Almond Croissant, and the Mille Feuillé

Must drink

Belgian Hot Chocolate

What we loved

They deliver anywhere in Delhi, but need a notice of at least a day and a minimum order of INR 2,000.

Bakeries

L'Opera

4.4

9-A, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

PATISSERIES AND BOULANGERIES

Miam

Must eat

Fig, Kaffir Lime and Earl Grey macarons, Revisited Lemon Meringue, Choux pastries, Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate Cake

What we loved

Their cakes are perfectly delectable and while they have few things on their menu, each is executed perfectly. Read more about our experience here.

Bakeries

Miam

4.5

C-2/33, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

