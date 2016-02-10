All these French eateries have us going ooh la la! Check out our big list of where to score the best French food in Delhi.
Bon Appetit: All Things French in Delhi
RESTAURANTS
Eau de Monsoon
Must eat
Mille Feuillé of Crab, Chargrilled Prawn, Orange and Ginger Chutney, Creme Brûlée Ice-creamMust drink
Pan ShotsWhat we loved
They do a mix of Afghani and European cuisine, and their French dishes are great. We also loved the excellent selection of beverages. The Amouse Bouche will change your concept of the good old cappuccino {since it’s made of broccoli}.
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
Bonne Bouche
Must eat
Mezze platter, Figs, Walnut and Ricotta stuffed Tortellini, Sole Fish in Armorricaine sauceMust drink
Bellini {The Sula base is gorgeous}. Their tea list is also quite extensive.What we loved
A pretty fancy rooftop and terrace with an on-point wine menu. The Mediterranean influences keep us coming back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Q Bistro
Must eat
Turkey Mutton Roll, Assorted Garlic Bread and TiramisuMust drink
Hot Chocolate {in dark and white}What we loved
A hidden gem in the lanes of Janakpuri, this joint has a quaint blue door and a handwritten menu on a blackboard. The colourful ambience is just the starter to the excellent food.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Le Cirque
Must eat
Truffle-dusted fries, Beef Cheek Ravioli, Dark Chocolate Fondant, Deconstructed TiramisuMust drink
Your wines will be paired with the respective courses, but do try the Kir Royale and SgroppinoWhat we loved
The candlelit ambience, three private rooms, a Chef’s Table, a show kitchen, al fresco seating and a separate bar area have all won us over.
- Price for two: ₹ 5000
CAFES
L’Opera
Must eat
Freshly baked bread, Coffee Eclair, Lemon Tart, Almond Croissant, and the Mille FeuilléMust drink
Belgian Hot ChocolateWhat we loved
They deliver anywhere in Delhi, but need a notice of at least a day and a minimum order of INR 2,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
PATISSERIES AND BOULANGERIES
Miam
- Price for two: ₹ 800
