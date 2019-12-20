Bonjour Chocolate peeps have opened a bakery-cum-cafe — Chez Papillons in Punjabi Bagh— and it’s a rather sweet place. Aside from the creamy chocolates and tea cakes we’ve loved before, they have a full-fledged sandwich and salad menu on offer here.
This Bakery In Punjabi Bagh Makes Amazing Cakes, And Looks Like One Too
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MADI PUR
Pink, Pretty & Pastry-Like
After being in the gifting business with their luxuriously packed chocolate boxes and gathering a lot of love for their waffles, this cafe was a natural step. And if you ask us, we’re loving the airy feeling and the fact that we can sit around with their overloaded freakshake for hours. West Delhi really be stepping up its game, guys.
When here, you can start off with the sandwiches that all come with salad and kettle chips and wash off all the carb-laden, sweet-laden sins with a glass of green/tulsi/rose tea. We’ve also heard great things about their coffee. #JustSaying.
PS: Pack a jar of the Vanilla Butter Cookies on your way out, or their travel suitcase-themed chocolate box for the bestie who’s flying back.
