Greetings, Fellow Readers! Missing Out On Some Great Reads? This Book Subscription Box Has Got You Covered!

The plans for the next three months are out and we simply can’t keep calm! For October, the theme is Wicked and Witches. Well, ain’t that spooky for the spookiest month of the year?! Get some of the best fantasy and YA novels. Dark dawn, Serpent and Dove are one of the major books being sent in the package.

For November, celebrate Gothic and Fantasy fiction with fellow readers. The theme is based on ghost stories, thriller books and popular ghost characters like Mourning Myrtle. The Beautiful, The Ninth House, and Starless Sea are the major books involved.

December is for the love of Classics. Be prepared for the most premium editions of classics published through various countries, like the gorgeous Barnes and Noble editions, the drop caps, and the Deluxe classics.

Different box types include the Latte packets (the most budget-friendly), the Frappe Box, the Expresso Box (best for first-timers), Cappuccino Box and the Mocha Box. Your experience of reading books will expand beyond just the books. The books aren’t randomly picked but chosen by a select team. There is merchandise based on them in the box so the book doesn't end with just the pages, it becomes a part of your lifestyle.

You can count on them as they provide replacements or credits for anything that reaches you damaged. They’ll cover the loss wherever there is one. Transit damage is no one's fault but you don't have to pay for it - because they will.