Apart from the kite market, Lal Kuan is also known for its roadside kebab and tikka wallahs, and one of them you need to try is Bhai Aslam Tikke Wale for amazing buff tikkas.
Bookmark Bhai Aslam Tikke Wale For Amazing Buff Tikkas
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Nearest Metro Station: TIS HAZARI
Being a roadside stall, there is no seating arrangement here, and is just a come-eat-go kinda place. You can stand below the shed which is next to the stall and gorge on the tikkas.
It actually adds to the experience with all the ambient sounds and just the beauty of Old Delhi-buildings all around. Music from a nearby hardware store is all you get {they’re the resident DJs}.
Nice To Meat You
Situated bang opposite Hira Traders in the Lal Kuan bazaar, this is a roadside stall that attracts the most crowd, for its super cheap and extremely delicious buff tikkas. These tikkas are prepared on a makeshift grill, skewered with veggies and spiced in a ‘secret’ marinade, and are sold at rates that you just would not believe.
Served hot with masala, chutney and diced onions, it is the perfect dish for any season, but especially monsoon and winter. The meat is succulent and perfectly cooked, and there’s no way you can have just one plate.
So, We’re Thinking…
If you’re heading to Chandni Chowk, make sure you visit this spot. It’s perfect for when you want cheap and delicious food, and you can end the meal with awesome kulfi or banta that is available a few shops away.
