The Chatter House has been one of our favourites ever since it opened up in Epicuria, and it still manages to impress us with all it has to offer.
Bookmark The Chatter House In Khan Market For Good Times
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
Chow Down
Blue Cheese Naan, Montreal Poutine
Sip On
Slow Comfortable Screw, Palm Beach
Winning For
The menu offerings are pretty great, and the bartender knows what he is doing.
What The Chatter Is About
Service is fast and the food is always great, but the ambience plays a big part in the experience too. The space offers a variety of seating options and the multi-genre playlist mostly plays great songs that have you humming while you sip on your drink.
Go Om Nom Nom..
We’ve visited this place many times {trying something new every single time} and have never been disappointed. The substantial portions and great taste have kept us coming back, and we’re sure it’ll be the same for you.
The keema pao, blue cheese naan and Montreal poutine are our favourites here and you should not miss these three, specially when you’re drinking. For your mains, try the delicious mutton korma or the skillet beef steak.
So, We’re Thinking…
Potent drinks {try the Slow Comfortable Screw}, great food and amazing music make this place a popular choice. If you haven’t checked this place out already, you must now.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Comments (0)