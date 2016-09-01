Bookmark The Chatter House In Khan Market For Good Times

Bars

The Chatter House

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

58, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Shortcut

The Chatter House has been one of our favourites ever since it opened up in Epicuria, and it still manages to impress us with all it has to offer.

Chow Down

Blue Cheese Naan, Montreal Poutine

Sip On

Slow Comfortable Screw, Palm Beach

Winning For

The menu offerings are pretty great, and the bartender knows what he is doing.

What The Chatter Is About

Service is fast and the food is always great, but the ambience plays a big part in the experience too. The space offers a variety of seating options and the multi-genre playlist mostly plays great songs that have you humming while you sip on your drink.

Go Om Nom Nom..

We’ve visited this place many times {trying something new every single time} and have never been disappointed. The substantial portions and great taste have kept us coming back, and we’re sure it’ll be the same for you.

The keema pao, blue cheese naan and Montreal poutine are our favourites here and you should not miss these three, specially when you’re drinking. For your mains, try the delicious mutton korma or the skillet beef steak.

So, We’re Thinking…

Potent drinks {try the Slow Comfortable Screw}, great food and amazing music make this place a popular choice. If you haven’t checked this place out already, you must now.

Other Outlets

The Chatter House

Nehru Place, New Delhi

Epicuria Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

