Bookmark The Chatter House In Khan Market For Good Times

We’ve visited this place many times {trying something new every single time} and have never been disappointed. The substantial portions and great taste have kept us coming back, and we’re sure it’ll be the same for you.

The keema pao, blue cheese naan and Montreal poutine are our favourites here and you should not miss these three, specially when you’re drinking. For your mains, try the delicious mutton korma or the skillet beef steak.