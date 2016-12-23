Plain all-leather {or faux leather} boots not enough for your boho soul? These boots by Vajor are probably what you’ve been looking for.
These Bohemian Boots By Vajor Need To Be In Your Wardrobe
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 2100
- Available Online
Shortcut
Fringe Fancy
While limited to a dozen, each and every pair of boots they’ve got is delightful. These ankle-length boots come in lace-up and wedge style.
And with details such as fringes, beads, and tribal weave accents, they will look so great when paired with warm leggings, an oversized cardigan, and a woolly muffler.a
So We’re Sayin’…
These boots, we feel, are great additions to your rack of shoes if you’ve already got one or two regular boots to go with most of your winter wardrobe. Pick yourself one in tan, brown, black, or marsala—they’re all gorgeous.
Where: Shop online here
Price: Starting at INR 1,990
Also On Vajor
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 2100
- Available Online
Comments (0)