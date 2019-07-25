Bottums Up For Dal Makhni Shots At This Irish Pub Themed Bar!

The Chatter House

Khan Market, New Delhi
58, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

The Chatter House, located in the bustling Khan market, is themed around a typical Irish Pub and dishes out very innovative fusion dishes. -Dal Makhni shots with Blue cheese baby naans is one such beauty that one can't miss here. The creamy Dal Makhni served in cute shot glasses goes well with the cheesy naans. -Butter Chicken spring rolls are another palatable appetizer that must be tried. Also, they serve amazing cocktails in quirky glasses with small umbrellas. The Chatter House ensures a wholesome experience.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Bae.

The Chatter House

Nehru Place, New Delhi

Epicuria Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

