Box The Fit(Ness) Out At BoxFit Training Sessions

Want to invest your energy or get over post-breakup anxiety? Then BoxFit is the place to go. Designed for the core, sessions at BoxFit are tailored to boost your stamina and refine your technique. Girls who want to get in shape with a view of eye candy trainers must book a session with Akhil. The workouts are dynamic and require extreme resilience. You can sign up for personal training as well and sweat all the carbs out with a complimentary post-workout glow. Try going for a free trial class and punch your way through life.