Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida

Mystery Rooms is a challenging race against the clock where the sole motive is to get yourself out of a theme based room before time kicks you out! Imagine being locked in a thrill space with your team and you have exact 60 minutes to use logic, solve puzzles, find hints, and prove the power of team work to pave your path to freedom. Its as easy as its hard.. everything you need to escape is inside the room waiting to meet your eyes! Just analyse, interpret and conclude! The concept is very unique and thrilling, but not at all dangerous and it does not contain any horror element. It requires no physical exertion and is suitable for ages 10-77. It is an exciting team-building activity for corporates and a fulfilling fun experience for couples, friends and families. Apart from that Glued Reloaded is a Noida based Gaming Centre. It is a Multi dimensional concept combining & presenting Gaming, Sports & Entertainment all together under one umbrella. Glued has it all, from Bowling, Console Games, Snooker, Pool, Table Tennis, A 5*7 Private Theatre, Board Game & Live Match Screening Area to a Terrace Cafe. Head out and make your exciting weekend plans at Glued Reloaded, Noida for a fun filled mystery rooms experience.