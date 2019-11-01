Bread And More: The Place You Need To Visit Next!

Cafe and Bakery in one single place. With the wood and brick interiors, Bread & More reminds me of the bakery in ancient times. Sitting here with your cup of coffee and some chilli cheese toast will surely put you in European City Vibes. Their French Fries with authentic taste will surely satiate your taste buds Overall it is one of the best bakeries in town. So have a cup of coffee with your friends here with some fresh snacks and if you enjoy your own company then it is certainly the best place to enjoy reading.