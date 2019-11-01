Bread And More: The Place You Need To Visit Next!

Bakeries

Bread & More

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-17, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe and Bakery in one single place. With the wood and brick interiors, Bread & More reminds me of the bakery in ancient times. Sitting here with your cup of coffee and some chilli cheese toast will surely put you in European City Vibes. Their French Fries with authentic taste will surely satiate your taste buds Overall it is one of the best bakeries in town. So have a cup of coffee with your friends here with some fresh snacks and if you enjoy your own company then it is certainly the best place to enjoy reading.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Other Outlets

Bread & More

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.3

C-21, Behind Mother Dairy, Vasant Vihar Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Bread & More

Chhattarpur, New Delhi

Mini Farms 1, Shop 1, Near Tivoli Garden, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

Bread & More

Sector 104, Noida

Shop F-4, ATS One Hamlet Market, Sector 104, Noida

