This Adorable Vintage Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Your Partner

This adorable vintage cafe located in C block market, Vasant Vihar is the perfect place for a first date or to grab a quick bite with your friends and family. Bread & More is a pioneering chain of French Café concept outlets which is devoted to selling exceptional quality bakery and confectionery products. With a range of over forty different international bread and desserts from France & Italy. You can binge on or take-away Macaroons, Cupcakes, delicious cakes, luxury pastries and stone-baked artisan bread etc. This home-grown brand not only serves French Bakery products but offers a range of drinks from lemonade to coffees and croissants and food to die for. The decor is completely French & Vintage with white walls and adorable tins & boxes. I recommend you to try- - Multi-grain Bread - Ham & Cheese Croissant - Macaroons- Salty Caramel & Nutella You can also add up points and members of Vasant Vihar Club get some colony discount as well, so don't forget to carry your club card.