This Adorable Vintage Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Your Partner

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Bread & More

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-21, Behind Mother Dairy, Vasant Vihar Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This adorable vintage cafe located in C block market, Vasant Vihar is the perfect place for a first date or to grab a quick bite with your friends and family. Bread & More is a pioneering chain of French Café concept outlets which is devoted to selling exceptional quality bakery and confectionery products. With a range of over forty different international bread and desserts from France & Italy. You can binge on or take-away Macaroons, Cupcakes, delicious cakes, luxury pastries and stone-baked artisan bread etc. This home-grown brand not only serves French Bakery products but offers a range of drinks from lemonade to coffees and croissants and food to die for. The decor is completely French & Vintage with white walls and adorable tins & boxes. I recommend you to try- - Multi-grain Bread - Ham & Cheese Croissant - Macaroons- Salty Caramel & Nutella You can also add up points and members of Vasant Vihar Club get some colony discount as well, so don't forget to carry your club card.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Bae, Kids, Family.

Other Outlets

Bread & More

Chhattarpur, New Delhi

Mini Farms 1, Shop 1, Near Tivoli Garden, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

image-map-default

Bread & More

Sector 104, Noida

Shop F-4, ATS One Hamlet Market, Sector 104, Noida

image-map-default

Bread & More

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1

N-17, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default
Bakeries

Bread & More

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-21, Behind Mother Dairy, Vasant Vihar Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Bread & More

Chhattarpur, New Delhi

Mini Farms 1, Shop 1, Near Tivoli Garden, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

image-map-default

Bread & More

Sector 104, Noida

Shop F-4, ATS One Hamlet Market, Sector 104, Noida

image-map-default

Bread & More

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1

N-17, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default