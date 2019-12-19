This adorable vintage cafe located in C block market, Vasant Vihar is the perfect place for a first date or to grab a quick bite with your friends and family. Bread & More is a pioneering chain of French Café concept outlets which is devoted to selling exceptional quality bakery and confectionery products. With a range of over forty different international bread and desserts from France & Italy. You can binge on or take-away Macaroons, Cupcakes, delicious cakes, luxury pastries and stone-baked artisan bread etc. This home-grown brand not only serves French Bakery products but offers a range of drinks from lemonade to coffees and croissants and food to die for. The decor is completely French & Vintage with white walls and adorable tins & boxes. I recommend you to try- - Multi-grain Bread - Ham & Cheese Croissant - Macaroons- Salty Caramel & Nutella You can also add up points and members of Vasant Vihar Club get some colony discount as well, so don't forget to carry your club card.
This Adorable Vintage Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Your Partner
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With
Bae, Kids, Family.
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GOLF COURSE
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
