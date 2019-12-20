On one of my recent West Delhi adventures, I came across a gem of a cafe which I absolutely had to stop for. Presenting, Bread Pitt.
Did You Know That Bread Pitt's Been Hiding In West Delhi All This While?
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: KIRTI NAGAR
Shortcut
Wasn't Quite {B}Ready For This
After cracking up over the name, the next step was to scrutinise the menu. Unsurprisingly {much to my disappointment}, there was absolutely no reference to the American actor, the menu didn’t even feature his face. But fret not, they made it yummy in other ways.
They do a wide range of all-vegetarian pizzas, sandwiches, pastas, wraps and salads. The Bread Pitt Special Pizza, Hawaiian Sandwich, Veg Kebab Wrap and Chocolate Sandwich are the clear winners here.
So, We're Saying...
There is no seating. Stop by here for some quick grub on the go if you’re already in the area {not worth making the trip specially, IMHO}.
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: KIRTI NAGAR
Comments (0)