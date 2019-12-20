Did You Know That Bread Pitt's Been Hiding In West Delhi All This While?

After cracking up over the name, the next step was to scrutinise the menu. Unsurprisingly {much to my disappointment}, there was absolutely no reference to the American actor, the menu didn’t even feature his face. But fret not, they made it yummy in other ways.

They do a wide range of all-vegetarian pizzas, sandwiches, pastas, wraps and salads. The Bread Pitt Special Pizza, Hawaiian Sandwich, Veg Kebab Wrap and Chocolate Sandwich are the clear winners here.