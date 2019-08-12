Breakfast Done Right At Sly Granny!

It's a lovely start to your day when you find yourself sipping on Hot Hibiscus Tea paired with a Cucumber & Cream Cheese Sandwich! The food is not only scrumptious at Sly Granny but also very appetizing to the palette! Our Breakfast consisted of Hot Chocolate, Various Hot Teas, Baker's Baskets, Sandwiches, Sausages, Pancakes and French Toasts! The Cream Cheese & Cucumber Sandwich was perfect! The toasted bagel is crunchy topped with fresh dill, cucumber slices, pickled onions and chives cream cheese served with house salad! Next up we tried the Smoked Chicken & Cheese Sandwich with house pickles which was delicious! The Banoffee Pancakes were delish i.e. caramelized bananas with whipped cream and maple syrup! The Avacado Toast which was an open Sandwich topped with mashed avocados, goat cheese and house salad in lemon olive oil dressing paired with a multigrain baguette! Not to forget we also tried the Baker's Basket which consists of Oven fresh Toasts, Doughnuts & Croissants paired with whipped butter & jams and Raisin Bread French Toast which was a perfect dish to end the scrumptious breakfast! The Cinnamon scented French Toast topped with melted butter, whipped cream and fresh fruits will leave you craving for more! This restaurant is perfect for Brunch, Lunch or Dinner! They have a variety of dishes to choose from for both Vegetarians & Non-vegetarians!