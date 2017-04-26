An extensive menu that spans Continental, Chinese, Thai & Indian dishes, you will love your meal here. With favourite breakfast offerings including pork sausages, pancakes, bacon, ham, smoothies and more - as well as idlis and dosas {and even desserts!} - this one is perfect for breakfast lovers.
Breakfast Of Champions: Brunch It Up At The Qube At The Leela Palace
Fine Dining
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip
Except Sunday, the breakfast ends by 10.30am, so make sure you're there in time to munch on everything delicious.
Anything Else
On Sunday they host a champagne brunch - including everything from sushi to pizza, pastas to dimsums - and super delish desserts. Perfect for that lazy weekend affair where you only focus on eating and napping.
Fine Dining
Comments (0)