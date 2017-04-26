Breakfast Of Champions: Brunch It Up At The Qube At The Leela Palace

Fine Dining

The Qube

New Delhi, Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Leela Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

An extensive menu that spans Continental, Chinese, Thai & Indian dishes, you will love your meal here. With favourite breakfast offerings including pork sausages, pancakes, bacon, ham, smoothies and more - as well as idlis and dosas {and even desserts!} - this one is perfect for breakfast lovers.

What's My Pro Tip

Except Sunday, the breakfast ends by 10.30am, so make sure you're there in time to munch on everything delicious.

Anything Else

On Sunday they host a champagne brunch - including everything from sushi to pizza, pastas to dimsums - and super delish desserts. Perfect for that lazy weekend affair where you only focus on eating and napping.

