Breakfast has always been our favourite meal, especially when it comes with all those little frills we love. At Social, their Breakfast Trays call for some serious appetites, and we sampled the Kiran’s Big Apple Breakfast, and Sid’s Very Posh Breakfast.

Both came with eggs of our choosing and sumptuous sides, ranging from blueberry pancakes to plump sausages. We particularly loved the mushroom omelette, the home style fries {that we dunked in maple syrup} and awesomely buttery Shrewsbury biscuits. The cutting chai and strong black coffee helped us move after all this decadence.