Toasty, Cappuccino & More: Take Bae On A Breakfast Date To Coffee Bond

A good breakfast and a hot cup of coffee are all that the heart wants. The myth 'Eating out is eating unhealthy' was busted by Coffee Bond for me. They have delicious and healthy veg/non-veg options for breakfast and brunch. This time we decided to try their veg options and were super happy with what we got. We ordered the following: Mushroom Toasty: Had a super delicious Mushroom Toasty with a cappuccino recently for brunch. This toasty had mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and multigrain bread with a salad garnished with basil and EVOO. A perfect combination of deliciousness and healthy. Superfood Bowl: It had falafel, avocado, kale leaf, beetroot, red rice, carrot, and hummus. If you are a fitness freak, then this is a must-try. The cappuccino tasted just perfect, and while I was a little sceptical before ordering the caramel coffee, it had the perfect amount of sweetness.
They need to focus on their service as we had to wait for an hour to receive our order.
