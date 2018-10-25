Toasty, Cappuccino & More: Take Bae On A Breakfast Date To Coffee Bond

A good breakfast and a hot cup of coffee are all that the heart wants. The myth 'Eating out is eating unhealthy' was busted by Coffee Bond for me. They have delicious and healthy veg/non-veg options for breakfast and brunch. This time we decided to try their veg options and were super happy with what we got. We ordered the following: Mushroom Toasty: Had a super delicious Mushroom Toasty with a cappuccino recently for brunch. This toasty had mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and multigrain bread with a salad garnished with basil and EVOO. A perfect combination of deliciousness and healthy. Superfood Bowl: It had falafel, avocado, kale leaf, beetroot, red rice, carrot, and hummus. If you are a fitness freak, then this is a must-try. The cappuccino tasted just perfect, and while I was a little sceptical before ordering the caramel coffee, it had the perfect amount of sweetness.