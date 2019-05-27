Who wants to buy and waste when you can rent and fake it? Yes, we’re talking about those blingy outfits that you enthusiastically buy for family/close weddings and then royally ignore for years. This year, we suggest that you let some sense prevail and hit up these awesome places that’ll let you rent sparkly and designer (or not) clothes, along with baubles to match.
Never Repeat A Wedding Look With Our Guide To Rental Jewellery Places
Hari Singh & Co
The jewellery here will not leave you penniless, and the staff is super courteous. They have really chunky options that can double up as statement pieces. They stock up on silver, kundan, rani haars and traditional-looking gold sets.
Mod Jewellers
Just as suited to the bride as to the bride’s closest peeps, this place is tried and tested. If you find the neckpieces too overwhelming, pick from a range of nose rings, earrings, bangles, maang tikas and co.
They have a good variety of neutral as well as colour specific stuff that’s likely to match with most wedding outfits.
Om Sons
From kundan to oxidised temple jewellery and a crazy range of colourful bangles, to ornate maatha pattis, this shop has a lot to offer.
But if you don’t find something that makes you happy, you’re already in Lajpat Nagar and the market has so many other jewellery rental shops, including Anannya Fashion Jewelry and Honey Churi Wala too.
Soni Sapphire
More than 50 years old, this three-storey shop in Rajouri Garden has an array of anklets, bracelets, earrings, hair accessories, bangles and the like sourced from Jaipur, Hyderabad, Calcutta, Coimbatore and other parts of the country that are known for their craftsmanship.
Rent Jewels
From polki and kundan to naths and heavy bridal sets, Rent Jewels has an extravagant selection of accessories. They even offer the facility for customisation and reinvention of old jewellery. Their rent period is for three days and they’re pretty flexible when it comes to refunds and rent periods.
