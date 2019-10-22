Bring Feast To Your Tummy At Big Chill Cafe

The Big Chill Cafe is known for its delicious European delicacies and now it has opened his chain in Gurgaon a few months back. I went to the Ardee mall Gurgaon to visit this restaurant. The ambience is great as we can expect from the Big Chill Cafe and they serve awesome food. I ordered veg mushroom and spinach lasagna, veg peri peri pizza, chicken ravioli and strawberry smoothie. Every single dish I ordered was mouth-watering. I highly recommend this place if you want to eat delicious food every time you visit this place. Happy Eating!