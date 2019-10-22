Bring Feast To Your Tummy At Big Chill Cafe

Cafes

The Big Chill Cafe

Sector 52, Gurgaon
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ardee Mall, 3rd Floor, Block B, Adree City, Sector 52, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Big Chill Cafe is known for its delicious European delicacies and now it has opened his chain in Gurgaon a few months back. I went to the Ardee mall Gurgaon to visit this restaurant. The ambience is great as we can expect from the Big Chill Cafe and they serve awesome food. I ordered veg mushroom and spinach lasagna, veg peri peri pizza, chicken ravioli and strawberry smoothie. Every single dish I ordered was mouth-watering. I highly recommend this place if you want to eat delicious food every time you visit this place. Happy Eating!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

