Croissant Crazy? Stop By This Famous French Bakery's 1st India Outlet

Brioche Doree is a French cafe and bakery that was opened in 1976 in Brest, France. Today, it's a franchise with outlets in over 50 countries, dishing out its popular pizza puffs, flaky croissants and quiches to more than 3,00,000 guests daily across the world.

They recently opened their first outlet in India in Connaught Place, and we had to see for ourselves what the hype was about. The cafe and bakery is spread over two spacious and well-lit floors in CP's M-Block. Their ground floor, replete with tables full of Almond Croissants, Pain-au-Chocolat, Kouign Amman and other French desserts, is as inviting as a cosy bakery can be.

Our starry-eyed selves couldn't wait to try everything on their menu, and we kind of did go overboard with our order. Vanilla tea, cappuccino, mini croissants, the Spinach & Corn Cruffin, Blueberry Muffin and the Vegetarian Olive Pizza is what we ordered.

Our favourite out of the lot was the pizza which, unlike your regular ones, was super-light, flaky and patty-like. It also comes loaded with veggies and cheese. A close second is the fluffy-as-a-pillow blueberry muffin that comes with a zingy blueberry compote centre. Everything else that we ordered also tasted just right (but nothing to go back home thinking about) and we washed it down with the most comforting cup of Vanilla Tea.

Final verdict: Definitely drop by Brioche Doree if you're in CP and want to grab a quick bite.