This British Themed Cafe With Beautiful Woody Interiors In Mussoorie

When in Mussoorie and looking for a quiet scenic coffee shop you must visit Landour Bakehouse. It's way up to higher than the Mussoorie market. Don't worry if you find the approach road beyond that little narrow or scary. You will get through it. As now you know how to get to the place, as that should not stop you from going to this amazing place. The decor is wooden style, they have a nice small seating area created. And the one overlooking the pine trees and valley at back has the best view in winters. They offer a lot of cookies, pancake mix, and other homemade stuff. They also have lots of books on Himalayan ranges and writers from Himalaya. P.S-It's lovely to sit sip coffee on a chilly afternoon and read at your leisure.