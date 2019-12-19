Walk into Bageecha for some really authentic brocade work. Pair a hot pink skirt with an orange dupatta and an equally bright choli, and stand to look gorgeous. The material is super soft and affordable. They’ve created quite a differentiation as compared to the other boutiques in Shahpur Jat. This is a winner for sure.
This Wedding Season, Flaunt Elegant Brocade Outfits From This Store
