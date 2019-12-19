This Wedding Season, Flaunt Elegant Brocade Outfits From This Store

Bageecha

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

87-B, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Walk into Bageecha for some really authentic brocade work. Pair a hot pink skirt with an orange dupatta and an equally bright choli, and stand to look gorgeous. The material is super soft and affordable. They’ve created quite a differentiation as compared to the other boutiques in Shahpur Jat. This is a winner for sure.

INR 3,000+

Family and Bae

