Bookmark This little Bakehouse In Gk-1 For All Things Yum!

Brooklyn Bakehouse is a fairly new cosy little bakehouse in GK-1, where one should pop by for some reasonably priced baked goods and vegan pizzas! With compact yet inviting interiors they have some killer pizzas to choose from, especially their vegetarian popeye pizza and their Mediterranean salad with hints of caramelised walnuts! Their avocado toast was something that caught me off guard in a pleasant way and totally loved it to bits, perfect for a quick snack! Their mango pina colada is a must have if you're a fan of all things fruity with a slight tinge of pineapple in it! Absolutely a fan of their shakes which are not too heavy contrary to how they usually are which is why it's a perfect drink to have on-the-go! PS: Their croissants, in particular, are things you must have packed to take home! Apart from this they are also coming up with their all-new burger menu so better watch out for that!