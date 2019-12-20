Momo Lovers, Rejoice! Brown Sugar Has Opened Its 1st Outlet In North Delhi

Delhi’s favourite momo joint, Brown Sugar, has finally made an entry in North Delhi, and we’re excited because we don’t need to go all the way to GK to get a wheat momo fix anymore. The outlet has opened up its 8th branch in the city in Model Town II market, and is already serving their signature wheat momo and delicious sandwiches. What’s even better (for parents of small kids) is that it doubles as a play area cum trampoline park for kids, which is called Romping Stars. So, parents can take their kids and let them go crazy, while you can chill and enjoy good food. They also host birthday parties for kids, and the entire buffet menu for these events will be Brown Sugar’s. What sets this particular play area apart from the other ones in Delhi though is that it has this huge stick-on velcro wall children can stick themselves to. On the other hand, the cafe is really pretty and has great interiors, ample space to chill, and a lot of natural light. Not that we need all of these reasons to go to a Brown Sugar outlet, but it definitely adds to the whole experience. We hear they’re going to start delivering soon too, and we cannot wait!