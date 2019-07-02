The OG Brownie Place In Defence Colony!

Theobroma

Defence Colony, New Delhi
Plot 10, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Heavenly desserts for some quick delicious bites make theobroma my favourite. Serving food with a Parsi twist, the patisserie chain has been the best place for cakes, pastries, cupcakes, macaroons etc. The overloaded brownie here is one of the best brownies you'll ever eat. The prices were decent enough and the packaging is good too. Good news, Now theobroma courier's some of the products all over India. You just have to send a message on their Facebook page or email to place an order. Every Monday, they feature one item at half price (minimum purchase is 2 pieces/packs).

What Could Be Better?

No outlets in Kolkata. Only available in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Theobroma

Sector 28, Gurgaon
4.3

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Theobroma

Sector 18, Noida

DLF Mall Of India, 2K-8, 1st Floor, Sector 18, Noida

Theobroma

Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shop 2, Opp. IIT Delhi, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Theobroma

Sector 32, Noida
4.4

Logix City Centre Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 32, Noida

Theobroma

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.3

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-62, Saket, New Delhi

