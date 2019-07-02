The OG Brownie Place In Defence Colony!

Heavenly desserts for some quick delicious bites make theobroma my favourite. Serving food with a Parsi twist, the patisserie chain has been the best place for cakes, pastries, cupcakes, macaroons etc. The overloaded brownie here is one of the best brownies you'll ever eat. The prices were decent enough and the packaging is good too. Good news, Now theobroma courier's some of the products all over India. You just have to send a message on their Facebook page or email to place an order. Every Monday, they feature one item at half price (minimum purchase is 2 pieces/packs).