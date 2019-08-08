Bookmark This Outlet In Dwarka For Some Amazing Food!

Recently went to WelcomHotel Dwarka and had this amazing brunch at this restaurant, Pavillion 75. The place is so amazing with amazing staff. Staff was very kind and helpful. They have many varieties of food as we went to a buffet. From Gol Gappas to Dal Bati to waffle, I tried everything. Every Sunday they change their brunch theme. There were live stalls and a main course + salads + deserts buffet. Deserts section is my favourite one. Everything was so presentable. In the main course, I tried Noodles, Shahi Paneer, Fish, Dal Baati, Choorma and many more things. They had Dimsums too and of course mocktails. Everything was okayish. Had an amazing day there.