Taste the states at Cafe Lota with its menu full of Indian regional dishes. Popular for its variety of breakfast options from parathas to quinoa upma and ragi vada paos. Don't forget to try their Fish the F out with their large and small plates consisting of Kokum and Pumpkin fish and Sandeep’s prawn fry. Their Palak Patta chaat will definitely curb your craving for the street food. They have a special menu for coffee addicts consisting of freshly brewed and artisanal coffee.
Head To Cafe Lota For Breakfast Or Brunch & Treat Yourself To Delectable Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Waiting time is 40-50 minutes average on weekdays as well as weekends. So try visiting during lean hours.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, and Big Group.
Also On Cafe Lota
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
Comments (0)