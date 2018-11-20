Head To Cafe Lota For Breakfast Or Brunch & Treat Yourself To Delectable Food

Taste the states at Cafe Lota with its menu full of Indian regional dishes. Popular for its variety of breakfast options from parathas to quinoa upma and ragi vada paos. Don't forget to try their Fish the F out with their large and small plates consisting of Kokum and Pumpkin fish and Sandeep’s prawn fry. Their Palak Patta chaat will definitely curb your craving for the street food. They have a special menu for coffee addicts consisting of freshly brewed and artisanal coffee.