Bubble Tea, Bubble Waffle Or Maybe Bubble Everything?

Dr Bubbles is a very unique place with a great concept of Bubbles Tea. Yes, I know you must not have heard of this ever. So, they have Bubbles in everything and that makes this shop different. Bubble Tea, Iced Coffee, Milkshake, Yoghurt Shakes you will find options in everything. Most popular Bubble Tea is made with the base of Green Tea which makes the taste refreshing and fresh. They generally mix to flavoured teas with a different flavour of Bubble which gives you 3 flavour in one drink. Litchi, Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cranberry are few available flavours. They also serve Iced Coffee with the base of green coffee so it doesn’t have nicotine in it and doesn’t taste like your regular coffee. You can add bubbles in this too which will enhance your taste buds. Also, Desert Lover, they have amazing Bubble waffles which are the best choice to stop your craving. Red Velvet Waffle and Belgium Chocolate Waffle are must try. So, in your next visit to Gurgaon do check this outlet and you will love it.