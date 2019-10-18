Even though the name is ripped off from one of NYC’s most popular clubs, we were very happy to stumble upon this affordable hidden gem. Tucked away under a flyover, 1 Oak is spread over two floors (with recently merged menus with the next door Italian restaurant, Flavors). It’s the perfect watering hole for when you want some privacy. Also, they serve shisha, so really take advantage of that solitude!

Happy Hours: 3pm – 8pm (1+1 on Indian liquors like whiskies, vodkas and beers till 8pm).

Price: INR 700 (for a round of drinks for two)