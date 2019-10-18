We’ve been told (one too many times) that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. In that case, we’re raising our glasses to a cheap cocktail instead. And so, we've curated a list of budget friendly bars in Delhi that are free from the confines of dress codes, reservation policies, and exorbitant pricing. These are the ones where you can score those pints of beers, whiskies, scotches, and cocktails under INR 1,000 and are also winning in our little black book.
1 Oak Cafe And Bar
Even though the name is ripped off from one of NYC’s most popular clubs, we were very happy to stumble upon this affordable hidden gem. Tucked away under a flyover, 1 Oak is spread over two floors (with recently merged menus with the next door Italian restaurant, Flavors). It’s the perfect watering hole for when you want some privacy. Also, they serve shisha, so really take advantage of that solitude!
Happy Hours: 3pm – 8pm (1+1 on Indian liquors like whiskies, vodkas and beers till 8pm).
Price: INR 700 (for a round of drinks for two)
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
4S
An all-day watering hole in the guise of a Chinese restaurant, 4S has consistently remained the standard affordable and budget friendly go-to joint amongst Dilliwaalas for weekly drinking sessions. Blame it on the wallet-friendly pricing, and an exhaustive menu of Indian-Chinese comfort food making it all-situations appropriate.
Happy Hours: 12pm – 10pm, all seven days, 50% off on all Indian liquor.
Price: INR 600 for a round of cocktails for two
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Sam's Cafe
Sam’s Cafe is reminiscent of a Goan shack. There’s a relaxed vibe (read: Pyjamas, feet up and chappals) and you can ask for pretty much any rendition of what you see on the menu. Expect to see a lot of the regular Paharganj crew whose happy hours don’t always involve just alcohol. Sam’s keeps things simple; no cocktails or innovative shots, just good ol’ pocket friendly alcohol options.
They've currently got an offer called 'something special' which offers 1+1 on whisky and scotch.
Price: INR 125 – 250 for a pint of beer.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Cafe 27
In the middle of Kailash Colony market, Cafe 27 has three kinds of seating – the high bar stools for when you’re really in the mood, indoor tables, and outdoor seating complete with pebbled pathways and private tents. The food leaves much to be desired, so we suggest just sticking to safe starters to accompany the alcohol.
Price: INR 700 for a round of cocktails for two
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Beer Cafe
The Beer Cafe should be first on your list for early evening drinks (right after a hard day at work). The outlets come complete with a giant screen, every type of beer, and Indian appetisers to boot. Do not miss their masala peanuts and always order the giant beer dispenser. Also, if you happen to walk in on the last Wednesday of the month, you can score a Bira for just INR 99!
They've currently got an offer on Bira Blonde, INR 650 (including taxes) for 3 pints.
Price: INR 250 for a round of beer, INR 300 for a round of cocktails for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Beeryani
Much like the name suggests, this is the hub for some good ol’ brews (Read: cheap pints of beer) and pots of biryani. Choose from a range of beers such as Tuborg, Corona, Hoegaarden, Heineken, Carlsberg and of course, Kingfisher. Our favourite eats include Chicken Tikka and the Kachhe Yakhni.
Price: Draught beer starts at INR 100 for a mug, INR 350 for a pitcher, and cocktails start at INR 140.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
My Bar
We recommend bookmarking this one only if you’re in a large group of friends; it has the potential to get borderline seedy. With its first outlet in Paharganj, My Bar has now expanded to all corners of the city including CP, Greater Kailash and even Hauz Khas Village. If you peek inside any of the outlets (dim lighting), you’ll notice that the only attraction is possibly the alcohol rates.
For a less shady experience but at the same cost, we suggest making a visit to My Bar Headquarters in CP where you can score Jaegerbomb shots at INR 314 and also indulge in some yummy eats.
Price: INR 500 for a round of cocktails for two
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Duty Free
At Duty free the best part is that by day it's a cheery cafe, while at night, it turns into a super budget friendly bar that sells drinks .... well, duty free! So, you can get entire bottles of alcohol duty free. And, currently the price of a pint over here is INR 159 per piece.
Price: INR 390 for a round of two cocktails.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Scooter On The Wall
Another great place to go drinking to is Scooter On The Wall. It's a great place to also gobble up some pizza and nachos while you go ahead and order yourself some beer. Oh, and by the way, a pint over here is for about INR 135 each, so we believe this is a great place to chill at over a beer.
Price: INR 300 for a round of beer.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Too Indian
As the name suggests, this place offers really good Indian food items like dahi bhalle, momos, and dal makhani. But to be honest, you can also head here for a good serving of pasta or pizza. This restro-bar has a good vibe, the interiors are great too, and yes, it's pocket friendly too, hence chilling with your mates should definitely be fun.
Happy Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 9 pm onward.
Price: INR 400 for a round of beers. And, a round of LIITs for 1K.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Harry’s Bar + Cafe
Harry's is a bar that everyone should know about. From the classic seating booths, to the actual bar section, this place should be on everyone's bucket list of affordable bars to hit up. Also, you can now take advantage of the super budget friendly Ocktober Fest menu (which includes beer buckets) here. Apart from this a pint at Harry’s Bar + Cafe will cost you INR 120 each. We suggest you try having their Nachos, Farmhouse Pizza and Burgers to go with the beer.
Price: INR 500 for a round of cosmopolitans, or even Bourbons.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Gol Chakkar Cafe
The Golchakkar Cafe is another great place to go to for affordable drinks. If you do decide to head here you can try having their pastas, momos and Peri Peri Pizza. Over here, you can get a pint of beer for INR 175 each.
Price: INR 700 for a round of Martinis and LIITs.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
