Fun, Vibrant, Exciting, and Exquisite - that's Barrack 62 and is sure to be your one-stop solution for parties in Noida. The place has a relaxed vibe which lets you enjoy with your friends with great conversations and laughter. It has a curated menu and serves a variety of dishes from North Indian to Continental to Asian along with mouth-watering finger food. They serve multi-cuisine food along with drinks from a well-stocked bar. They have got : 1) Live Sports Screening 2) Live Band 3) DJ Available The staff and manager are really good and provide you good services.
Post Work Bites At This Super Fun And Vibrant Bar In Noida
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
