Post Work Bites At This Super Fun And Vibrant Bar In Noida

Fun, Vibrant, Exciting, and Exquisite - that's Barrack 62 and is sure to be your one-stop solution for parties in Noida. The place has a relaxed vibe which lets you enjoy with your friends with great conversations and laughter. It has a curated menu and serves a variety of dishes from North Indian to Continental to Asian along with mouth-watering finger food. They serve multi-cuisine food along with drinks from a well-stocked bar. They have got : 1) Live Sports Screening 2) Live Band 3) DJ Available The staff and manager are really good and provide you good services.