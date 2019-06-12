Post Work Bites At This Super Fun And Vibrant Bar In Noida

Lounges

Barrack 62 - The Gastro Pub

Sector 62, Noida
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel Ascent Biz, 1st Floor, Opp. Unitech Infospace Park, Sector 62 A, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fun, Vibrant, Exciting, and Exquisite - that's Barrack 62 and is sure to be your one-stop solution for parties in Noida. The place has a relaxed vibe which lets you enjoy with your friends with great conversations and laughter. It has a curated menu and serves a variety of dishes from North Indian to Continental to Asian along with mouth-watering finger food. They serve multi-cuisine food along with drinks from a well-stocked bar. They have got : 1) Live Sports Screening 2) Live Band 3) DJ Available The staff and manager are really good and provide you good services.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

