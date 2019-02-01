Two Restaurants In Zakir Nagar To Try For A Real Mughlai Treat

This might just be the only 'family friendly' (read air conditioned and comfortable chairs) place in the entire strip. Since it’s also the most upmarket of them all catering to a more demographically varied crowd, it actually just serves mutton and chicken dishes (buff is generally a much cheaper meat). Must haves are the mutton dishes like burra and nihari. Go for the biryani too—you will be pleasantly surprised The much-touted mutton haleem is tasty, but nothing to write home about. All in all, a non-flamboyant place serving up some delectable mughlai cuisine, the way it should be done.