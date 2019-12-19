Buena Vista Resort In Jaipur Is Luxury Staycation Goals!

Located in the beautiful city of Rajasthan, Buena Vista Resorts boasts of beauty, elegance, and luxury via its magnificent, majestic, and breathtaking ambience. The property is widely spread and beautifully designed. It is built in the form of a palace and offers an experience which will make you feel like the royal. The architecture is mostly Rajasthani, but with understated colours, and the interiors have French influences. It is a luxury leisure resort known for their elegant villas. It is a walled enclave with huge lawns and garden area, and then individual villas surrounding a large pool and sun-loungers area. The villas have entrances into a private walled garden with a private pool, this leads to a verandah, which then leads into a large bedroom. Equipped with the latest technology and white marble flooring, the personal villa is luxurious. The interiors are elaborate and very comfortably furnished with features like one-touch light switches. The rooms are large, spacious, and tastefully done. If you want a few days of peace, tranquillity, fine dining, and wonderful service on your visit to Rajasthan, this is the place to stay. Overall, the resort has cordial staff and decent food options. Buena Vista is truly an epitome of luxury.