Yogi Nursery is a sprawling yet easy-to-miss nursery in Kalkaji that stocks an enormous variety of plants and accessories for all your gardening needs.
Build Your Secret Garden At Yogi Nursery
- Nearest Metro Station: KALKAJI MANDIR
Green Zone
Hidden along the daily chaos of the Outer Ring Road opposite Kalkaji Mandir metro station and spread over half an acre, Yogi Nursery is a 15-year-old institution dedicated to plants and all things green. They have a huge variety of indoor and outdoor plants, exotic flowering shrubs, fruit trees, ferns and almost any other plant you can think of, for your garden, balcony or terrace.
The greenhouses here look like tropical jungles, and are full of ornamental outdoor plants. We even spotted a large collection of Bonsai and garden herbs. The staff and owners {Ajay and Mahendra Pal} are super helpful, and can help you identify and pick the right green friend for you.
Potluck Surprise
A small, adjacent workshop holds quality gardening essentials such as organic soil mixes, compost and a range of affordable {and super-expensive} flowerpots in all sizes, car-shaped planters, cute watering cans, farming tools and landscaping accessories {we found a bunch of happy frogs for our next project}.
They even have an exhaustive range of organic and hybrid seeds for your flower bed and kitchen garden if you {like us} wish to get your hands muddy and grow your own food!
So, We're Saying
Need a seasonal makeover for your garden? Yogi has to be your one-stop gardening shop, particularly if you live in and around Kalkaji, GK, NFC or Okhla. Prices are fixed but you’re assured quality products and plants.
