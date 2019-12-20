Build Your Secret Garden At Yogi Nursery

Hidden along the daily chaos of the Outer Ring Road opposite Kalkaji Mandir metro station and spread over half an acre, Yogi Nursery is a 15-year-old institution dedicated to plants and all things green. They have a huge variety of indoor and outdoor plants, exotic flowering shrubs, fruit trees, ferns and almost any other plant you can think of, for your garden, balcony or terrace.

The greenhouses here look like tropical jungles, and are full of ornamental outdoor plants. We even spotted a large collection of Bonsai and garden herbs. The staff and owners {Ajay and Mahendra Pal} are super helpful, and can help you identify and pick the right green friend for you.