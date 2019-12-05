Ladies, don’t let the wedding fanfare and awkward marriage-related questions by Aunties spoil your dating plans. Matched with a great guy on Bumble and ready to meet IRL? Check out these tried and tested date spots and experiences in Delhi to see if you guys really hit it off!
Ditch The Family Weddings & Go For Bumble Dates This Shaadi Season: 5 Cool Experiences In The City!
Art Appreciation
Unlock the artsy side of bae by taking them on a stroll through a gallery. Bond over decoding artworks as you engage in arguments about mind, matter and everything else! Start your heart-to-art at Gallerie Alternatives in Golf Course Road or the NGMA near India Gate.
Cook Up A Storm
Think you and bae are cooking aficionados? Check out CAARA aka Culinary Art & Research Academy’s state-of-the-art facility for their cookery classes! Discover who’s the better chef here, and arm yourselves with some cool techniques that you’ll want to replicate at home later.
Take A Swing At Love
Dial up the date by challenging each other to a quick round of golf at Hamoni Golf Camp in Gurgaon. They have day passes and the option to rent golf clubs, so schedule a morning at this beautiful, green club. Once you’re done impressing your date with your golfing prowess, head on over to The Piano Man Garden Café for jazz and pita pockets.
Take Your Muse To The Museum
Get talking, thinking and conversing on culture for hours together at the Museum of Folk and Tribal Art or the Vintage Camera Museum. Check out National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum in Pragati Maidan to enjoy the rich heritage of our states, and bond over geeky conversations about life and culture!
Organise A Clay Date!
Get down and dirty with one of the most fun activities at The Clay Company in Nehru Place. Discover each other’s creative side with the courses here — and don’t worry about being a novice, they have sessions for beginners too! Gift each other those pretty clay pieces as memorable keepsakes.
So, ditch the boredom of the shaadi season and dial up the romance with a Bumble date at these cool spots in town!
