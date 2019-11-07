This Stall Outside IPCW Has Been Doing Stellar Bun-Tikki For 5 Generations!

The bun tikki stall outside IP college has been around for five generations, and is something that all North Campus kids swear by. The number of people by the stall at any given time, and the fact that they sell out completely by around 3 PM, is a testament to the fact that their bun-tikki is unlike anything you might have ever tried. The stall only has a handful of food options - Bun Tikki, kulche chhole, kulcha roll, and chaat. I’m proud to say that I’ve tried them all (my gym instructor feels differently about that!), and I’ve never been disappointed or left the stall without that satisfying feeling you get after eating something super delicious. What makes it even more worthwhile is the fact that it’s super affordable. A standard bun-tikki will cost you only INR 30. A kulcha roll would be INR 40 and chaat would also be INR 30. Coming to their bestseller, the bun-tikki, it’s made in a very different and innovative way and tastes like a desi burger. The patty is dipped in chhole and is topped with more chhole, lots of veggies, and chutneys. It’s really filling and has a tangy touch to it. You can tell them how spicy you want it to be and they’ll be happy to make it as per your taste. However, I recommend that when you do make the trip, don’t leave without trying the kulcha and chaat as well, because the preparation of everything they serve is quite unique to this stall. They also have orange juice, and banta if you want a fizzy accompaniment to the meal. The stall sets up shop at around 11 in the morning, and stays open till about 3-3:30 PM.