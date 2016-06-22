Burger That: Joints That Do Burgers Famously In Noida

With unlimited soft drinks and three different types of fries to choose from, we’re completely hooked. Among the burgers, we’re biased towards the Mango Jalapeno Pepper Chicken. While they’re definitely not on our list of top five, they do the trick if you’re looking for something filling, on the go.

PS: We’re also very, very partial towards Dunkin’ Donuts, so if you haven’t eaten their Heaven Can Wait or Hash Brown burgers, you’re missing out!