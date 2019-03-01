Steal Deal In Hudson Lane With Burger Meals Starting At INR 139

Well, the burger farm is finally now in Delhi! It is a newly launched outlet in the Hudson Lane. We got to try their veg meals. Cheesy Fire House Meal and Spicy Paneer Spirit. Both the meals had a burger, medium fries and a drink of your choice! Talking about the burgers, the patties were extremely juicy and delicious. The fries were crisp too. So if you are studying in one of the colleges of North campus, then you should definitely try out this place. It is one of its kind in Hudson Lane and with meals starting from just INR 139/- it is not at all a bad deal.