Burger Singh Presents Budget Desi Burgers

We’ve previously enjoyed the White Guy Chicken Burger and the United States of Punjab Chicken Burger. We also got a side of the Moroccan Fries and BBQ Wings.

The White Guy Burger was exactly what someone who doesn’t want something spicy or overly flavourful should get. It was a patty, pickled gherkins, caramelised onions and cheese; basically a classic American chicken burger. The United States of Punjab Burger is one of their best sellers. It is sloppy, in the most enjoyable way, and packed with flavours. The first bite leads to an explosion of tandoori flavour and you never look back.

The BBQ Wings were as you would expect, though the fries were a bit of a letdown, with little to no salt.