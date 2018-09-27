The newly opened Burma Burma is really unique as they don't serve any alcohol nor do they serve non-vegetarian food, and yet they have a huge clientele. So, when I saw it in Noida, I knew I had to go. The decor of the place has been inspired by Burma itself with lovely designs painted on the walls, unique decor pieces giving a very oriental feel, and the lamps too add to the overall effect. Finally, the moment came and our food was served. It was an extensive menu with a wide variety of dishes from soups and salads to main course {Phew!} and dessert, of course. The food was so delicious that I kept sampling everything, I had a great time and have to say that they have an excellent service. I had the Ngayokekaung Chinye/Burmese pepper soup; vegetable broth with turmeric, lemon, and crushed black pepper, pumpkin and basil soup, raw mango salad {raw mango shreds mixed with roasted red chilli, crushed peanuts, lettuce, and brown onion}, Mala Ka Pin Thoke/guava salad {guava with crushed peanut, red chilly, and brown onions}, Samusa Thoke/samosa salad. Burmese people can make a salad out of anything and now it’s with a samosa. Enjoy the all-time favourite street snack that is done innovatively. Grilled mock meat skewers {meat marinated with garlic, red chilly, lemongrass, and crushed pepper}, “Wa” style potato wok {tossed with crushed peanuts, brown onion, lime leaf, and red chilli}, crunchy tofu steamed buns, Burma Burma “Oh No Khow Suey” {well prepared meal of coconut milk stirred with veggies and served with array of toppings, choice of udon, hakka, whole wheat, and flat noodles}, mushroom grilled sticky rice, stir-fried vegetable Burmese style, and dessert sampler. Everything was very good but for me, Khow Suey was the best.
Relish The Flavours Of Authentic Burmese Cuisine At This Eatery
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
Wish they also had alcohol.
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Family, Bae, and Big Group.
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
