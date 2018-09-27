Relish The Flavours Of Authentic Burmese Cuisine At This Eatery

The newly opened Burma Burma is really unique as they don't serve any alcohol nor do they serve non-vegetarian food, and yet they have a huge clientele. So, when I saw it in Noida, I knew I had to go. The decor of the place has been inspired by Burma itself with lovely designs painted on the walls, unique decor pieces giving a very oriental feel, and the lamps too add to the overall effect. Finally, the moment came and our food was served. It was an extensive menu with a wide variety of dishes from soups and salads to main course {Phew!} and dessert, of course. The food was so delicious that I kept sampling everything, I had a great time and have to say that they have an excellent service. I had the Ngayokekaung Chinye/Burmese pepper soup; vegetable broth with turmeric, lemon, and crushed black pepper, pumpkin and basil soup, raw mango salad {raw mango shreds mixed with roasted red chilli, crushed peanuts, lettuce, and brown onion}, Mala Ka Pin Thoke/guava salad {guava with crushed peanut, red chilly, and brown onions}, Samusa Thoke/samosa salad. Burmese people can make a salad out of anything and now it’s with a samosa. Enjoy the all-time favourite street snack that is done innovatively. Grilled mock meat skewers {meat marinated with garlic, red chilly, lemongrass, and crushed pepper}, “Wa” style potato wok {tossed with crushed peanuts, brown onion, lime leaf, and red chilli}, crunchy tofu steamed buns, Burma Burma “Oh No Khow Suey” {well prepared meal of coconut milk stirred with veggies and served with array of toppings, choice of udon, hakka, whole wheat, and flat noodles}, mushroom grilled sticky rice, stir-fried vegetable Burmese style, and dessert sampler. Everything was very good but for me, Khow Suey was the best.