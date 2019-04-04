Lo & Behold! This Burmese Restaurant Is Now In Select City

For all the veggie lovers out there, Burma Burma is now in Saket Select Citywalk. While the food here is flavorful and flamboyant, and the tea selection is delicate and diverse, kudos to the Desserts here. While most restaurants do a typical selection of something with chocolate, and something with cheesecake, Burma Burma ups the level with divine new flavours served with style. The avocado ice cream comes in a pastel green colour that sits alongside a beautiful orchid and a bowl of smoky dry ice! The cherry dessert is shaped like a scrumptious giant Cherry filled with chocolate mousse and cherries! And the plating has elegant drops of refined jam coulis! And the coconut desert features a base of fresh pineapple and a foam base that is airy and light and defines the dish! So if you are craving something sweet, Burma Burma will be a visual treat as well as a tasteful one!