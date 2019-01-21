Experience A Burst Of Indian Flavours At This Restaurant

Kheer: One has to be at this place for sure! Its a place for people who have the appetite to indulge in Indian Cuisine. Kheer offers you a palette of various flavours starting from the drinks to the snack, main course and in the end the desserts which are to die for. One also enjoys the great ambience where you get the view of the water fountains around the restaurant. The main attraction is the Live Chaat Counter which tantalizes your taste buds. One gets the option of 3 types of flavoured water for Gol Gappas. One can also ask for Quinoa Gol Gappa for a gluten-free choice. My recommendations are: do try the Devil’s tongue. It's a quirky mocktail, to which you’ll be addicted to having more than once. Then comes the starters. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are amazing and flavourful. Paneer Tikka with a twist, Grilled Chicken also with a twist cooked in charcoal powder. Beetroot Tikki and Matar Tikki are great choices for snacks. Paneer pukhtan, dal dhunghar, dal makhani, prawn curry along with Kashmiri pulao and choice of Indian breads. Do keep some space for desserts because the sago kheer, fruit kulfi, zucchini cake are not to be missed out on.