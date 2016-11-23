Are You A Business Traveller? Nehru Place Has You Sorted

Shervani, Nehru Place

Shervani Nehru Place makes for a great place to stay, especially for those on business. Surrounded by commercial hubs like Nehru place and Ohkla industrial area and just over half an hour drive away from both the airport and the railway station, Shervani is a contemporary boutique hotel that guarantees some really cool services for the business traveller.

The elegantly furnished guest rooms come with free WiFi, room safe, LED TV, 24-hour running water and an outdoor terrace. Plan to hold a meeting with your colleagues? Shervani has you sorted there, too, with conference room facilities for up to 100 people; ideal for corporate events, conferences and dealer meetings. For single travellers, Shervani Nehru place has quaint little Nano rooms offering value for money.

With top-of-the-line amenities like concierge service, doctor-on-call and a cafe with Indian and continental menu, you can kick back and relax once your professional commitments are over.