Packing your bags and coming to Delhi for your next big office meeting? We have it sorted for you. From an amazing hotel to recuperate after a long tiring meeting to places where you can indulge in some delicious food to shopping, we’re giving you all the amazing deets on the things to do when in the city.
Are You A Business Traveller? Nehru Place Has You Sorted
Where To Stay?
Shervani, Nehru Place
Shervani Nehru Place makes for a great place to stay, especially for those on business. Surrounded by commercial hubs like Nehru place and Ohkla industrial area and just over half an hour drive away from both the airport and the railway station, Shervani is a contemporary boutique hotel that guarantees some really cool services for the business traveller.
The elegantly furnished guest rooms come with free WiFi, room safe, LED TV, 24-hour running water and an outdoor terrace. Plan to hold a meeting with your colleagues? Shervani has you sorted there, too, with conference room facilities for up to 100 people; ideal for corporate events, conferences and dealer meetings. For single travellers, Shervani Nehru place has quaint little Nano rooms offering value for money.
With top-of-the-line amenities like concierge service, doctor-on-call and a cafe with Indian and continental menu, you can kick back and relax once your professional commitments are over.
Where To Eat?
Epicuria, Nehru Place
It seems like there is a new restaurant opening at the nearby Epicuria every day. With more than 30 restaurants, you can easily find one that caters to both your taste and budget. Our pick? Meet your business partners for a lunch meeting at Fio Cookhouse which has some amazing food options. From hors d’oeuvres to desserts, the menu here is well-balanced and just what you need to keep your taste buds happy.
Whether you’re looking for coffee or drinks, there is something for everyone here. If stepping out the hotel seems like too much work, you can also meet your business associates at Shervani’s cafe, lounge or terrace barbeque.
Where To Shop?
Coming to Delhi and not going back with extra shopping bags is a sin. Whether you’re looking for formal apparel or home decor, there is nothing you cannot find in the capital city.
From shopping in big malls like Select Citywalk or DLF Mall of India to street shopping in Lajpat Nagar and Janpath, there is something here to satisfy all your shopaholics desires. All we can say is keep your credit cards handy.
Anything Else?
If shopping is not your cup of tea and adrenaline is more your thing, may we recommend an evening of rock climbing at Delhi Rock in Greater Kailash? With different types of floor exercises, yoga and, of course, rock climbing, we think it’s time to put your body to the test.
Excited? See you in Delhi soon!
This story is in partnership with Shervani New Delhi.
