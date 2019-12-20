Butter Chicken Makes Everything Better & These Hot Dogs Are Proof

There’s no real seating space at Hotdog Factory and, since it’s getting really hot outside, don’t perch yourself on one of the three black stools like we did – order in. It’s perfect for a takeaway meal to munch on while you window-shop.

Order like you would at Subway – you can choose from more than 25 varieties of hot dogs {like Chilli Chicken, Egg Omelette and Chicken Seekh} and customise both the bread as well as the sauces that are generously slathered on.